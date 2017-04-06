FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top diplomat urges Russia to reconsider backing for Syria's Assad
April 6, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. top diplomat urges Russia to reconsider backing for Syria's Assad

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks in Washington, U.S. on March 6, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday the U.S. government had no doubt that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians and he urged Russia to reconsider its support for the regime.

"It is very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime," Tillerson told reporters as he arrived in Florida for discussions with Chinese officials.

"There is no doubt in our minds, and the information we have supports that Syria, the Syria regime under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad are responsible for this attack," he said, adding that there was no role for Assad in Syria in the future.

Reporting by David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

