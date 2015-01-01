Syria's war killed 76,021 in 2014: monitor

Residents search for belongings amongst rubble of damaged buildings after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Damascus suburb of Saqba November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The conflict in Syria killed 76,021 people in 2014, just under half of them civilians, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 33,278 civilians were killed last year in the conflict, which started with protests in 2011 and has spiraled into a civil war.

The United Nations in August estimated the total number of people killed since the start of the conflict at 191,000 but activists say the actual figure is likely much higher.