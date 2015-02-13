FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes in Syria kill at least 20 Islamic State fighters: monitor
February 13, 2015

Air strikes in Syria kill at least 20 Islamic State fighters: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-led air strikes killed at least 20 Islamic State fighters in northeastern Syria near the border with Iraq, an organization monitoring the conflict said on Friday.

Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said 19 explosions were heard during the air strikes in al-Shadadi in the northeastern province of Hasaka on Thursday. One civilian was also killed in the air strikes, he said.

The U.S.-led alliance started bombing Islamic State targets in Syria in September as part of a strategy aimed at rolling back the group’s territorial gains in Syria and Iraq.

Jordanian war planes participating in the alliance carried out bombing raids against Islamic State targets on Thursday, Jordanian state TV reported, without giving the location of the air strikes.

