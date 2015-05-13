Dozens killed in Islamic State attack in central Syria: Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 30 Syrian troops and 20 Islamic State militants were killed on Wednesday when the jihadist group launched an attack on government-held areas in central Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The fighting was focused around the town of al-Sukhna, some 220 km (140 miles), east of the city of Homs. A Syrian military source earlier confirmed the attack, saying it had been repelled in some places while fighting continued in others.

The Observatory is a British-based organization that gathers its information via a network of sources inside Syria.