At least 35 people killed in Islamic State attack on Syria's Kobani: monitor
June 25, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

At least 35 people killed in Islamic State attack on Syria's Kobani: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 35 people were killed in an attack by Islamic State fighters on the Syrian town of Kobani near the Turkish border on Thursday, a group which monitors Syria’s civil war said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said that fighting was continuing in the town, which is also known as Ayn al-Arab.

The Islamic State attack began overnight with a car bomb near the border crossing between Kobani and Turkey, the observatory said. After that fighters from the ultra-hardline group battled local Kurdish militia, it added.

(This story corrects to clarify attack happened on Thursday)

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
