Air strikes kill 11 people in northern Deir al-Zor province: Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 11 people were killed and 35 wounded by air strikes in the town of al-Sur in northern Deir al-Zor province on Tuesday.

The death toll was expected to rise because of the number of serious injuries, the British-based monitoring group said.

It was not immediately clear which air force had carried out the strikes, but they took place in an area where the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State has been operating, the Observatory said.

Deir al-Zor province is almost fully under Islamic State control.