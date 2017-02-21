FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes kill 11 people in northern Deir al-Zor province: Observatory
February 21, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 6 months ago

Air strikes kill 11 people in northern Deir al-Zor province: Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 11 people were killed and 35 wounded by air strikes in the town of al-Sur in northern Deir al-Zor province on Tuesday.

The death toll was expected to rise because of the number of serious injuries, the British-based monitoring group said.

It was not immediately clear which air force had carried out the strikes, but they took place in an area where the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State has been operating, the Observatory said.

Deir al-Zor province is almost fully under Islamic State control.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

