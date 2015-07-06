Islamic State militants killed in U.S.-led air strikes, fighting with Kurds: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 37 Islamic State fighters were killed and scores injured in air strikes by the U.S.-led coalition and in clashes with Kurdish YPG militia in northeastern Syria near the border with Turkey, a monitor said.

The British-based Observatory for Human Rights said sources on the ground confirmed the figures from the bodies of fighters and injured militants arriving since Sunday night at hospitals in the de facto capital of the militants in Raqqa city.

The ultra hardline militants had retaken from Kurdish forces the town of Ain Issa and areas around it some 50 km (30 miles) north of Raqqa in a lightning offensive on Monday, the monitor earlier said.