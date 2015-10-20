FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three weeks of Russian strikes in Syria kill 370: monitor
October 20, 2015

Three weeks of Russian strikes in Syria kill 370: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia’s air strike campaign in Syria has killed 370 people, one third of them civilians, since it started three weeks ago, a group monitoring the war said on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Russian strikes had killed 127 civilians including 36 children since the campaign started on Sept 30.

The rest of those killed were insurgent fighters across groups including Islamic State and al Qaeda’s Syria wing, the Britain-based group said.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

