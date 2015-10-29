FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Month of Russian air strikes on Syria kill nearly 600: monitor
October 29, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Month of Russian air strikes on Syria kill nearly 600: monitor

Civilians inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian air strikes on Syria have killed nearly 600 people, a third of them civilians, since Moscow started its aerial campaign a month ago, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which collects information from a network of sources on the ground, said the Russian strikes had killed 185 civilians and 410 fighters from various insurgent groups.

Russia has said it is targeting Islamic State fighters and other jihadists in Syria and has denied its bombing has resulted in civilian casualties.

Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
