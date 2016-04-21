FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clashes in northeast Syria kill 21 government troops: Kurdish official
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

Clashes in northeast Syria kill 21 government troops: Kurdish official

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters and members of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) sit as they look at government forces surrendering themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 21 members of pro-government forces have been killed in two days of clashes with Syrian Kurdish security forces in the northeastern city of Qamishli, a commander in the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters on Thursday.

Five members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security force were also killed in the clashes that erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, the YPG commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.