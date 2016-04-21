Clashes in northeast Syria kill 21 government troops: Kurdish official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 21 members of pro-government forces have been killed in two days of clashes with Syrian Kurdish security forces in the northeastern city of Qamishli, a commander in the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters on Thursday.

Five members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security force were also killed in the clashes that erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, the YPG commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity.