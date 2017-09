BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kurdish-led forces in Syria said they had seized a town from Islamic State in the jihadists’ stronghold of Raqqa province on Tuesday, pressing an offensive backed by U.S.-led air strikes.

Redur Xelil, spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia, said Ain Issa was under “total control”, together with dozens of nearby villages. Ain Issa is 50 km (30 miles) to the north of Islamic State’s de facto capital of Raqqa city.