U.S. still deciding level of support for Syrian fighters: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military would need to provide support to Syrian fighters they are training to battle Islamic State militants in Syria, but Washington has not yet decided the exact nature of that support, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday.

Carter said the U.S. military might provide things like reconnaissance and other air support if the fighters were in danger from Islamic State militants. But he indicated the ground rules had not been finalized if the fighters were confronted by troops supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“If they are contested by regime forces, again, we would have some responsibility to help them,” Carter told a news conference. “We have not decided yet in detail how we would exercise that responsibility.”