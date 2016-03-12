FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian transition can only start with Assad's exit or death: opposition
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2016 / 9:39 PM / a year ago

Syrian transition can only start with Assad's exit or death: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition negotiator Mohamad Alloush said on Saturday that Syria’s political transition could only start once Bashar al-Assad was no longer president of Syria.

“We consider that the transitional period starts with the fall of Bashar al-Assad or his death,” he told reporters in Geneva, where a round of peace talks is due to begin on Monday.

“There’s no possibility to start this period with the presence of this regime or the head of this regime in the power.”

He described as “worthless” a statement by Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem earlier on Saturday that the presidency was not up for discussion at the talks.

Reporting by Marina Depetris, Firas Makdesi and Yara Abi Nader; writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.