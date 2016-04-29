FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria temporary 'regime of calm' does not include Aleppo: military source
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

Syria temporary 'regime of calm' does not include Aleppo: military source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian military source said on Friday the northern city of Aleppo was not included in the “regime of calm” temporary ceasefire agreement which covers areas around Latakia and Damascus.

“The regime of calm does not include Aleppo,” the source told Reuters. “Because in Aleppo there are terrorists who have not stopped hitting the city and its residents.”

“There are a large number of martyrs in Aleppo which is why the situation is different there,” referring to dozens of civilians killed by rebel shelling of government-held areas in recent days.

Air strikes on rebel-held areas of the city have killed 123 civilians in the last week, including 18 children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Friday.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.