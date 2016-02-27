Syrian rebel commander says continued government violation could end truce

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel commander said on Saturday that government shelling had stopped in some parts of Syria but continued elsewhere in what he described as a violation of a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The ceasefire agreement entered into force at midnight under a U.S.-Russia plan which the United Nations has called the best hope for peace in the five-year conflict.

Fares Bayoush, head of the Fursan al-Haqq rebel group which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, told Reuters that continued violations could lead to a collapse in the agreement.

“There are areas where the bombardment has stopped but there are areas where there are violations by the regime such as Kafr Zeita in Hama, via targeting with artillery, and likewise in Morek in northern Hama countryside,” he said, adding that FSA groups remain committed to the truce.

Bayoush said it was normal for violations to take place in any truce but the other side should halt them if it was serious about the agreement.

“But if these violations continue they may lead to the collapse of the agreement,” he said.