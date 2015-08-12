Two-day ceasefire begins in Syrian town, villages: Hezbollah's al-Manar TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A 48-hour ceasefire to halt fighting in the Syrian town of Zabadani and two villages in the northwestern province of Idlib began at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah is fighting alongside the Syrian army in the Syrian war.

“A ceasefire began at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) today for 48 hours to halt military operations in Zabadani,” an al-Manar newscaster announced. “It also includes the two villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in the Idlib countryside.”

Sources on both sides of the conflict had earlier told Reuters the ceasefire was due to begin at 6 a.m.