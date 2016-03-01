FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad says army refrained from responding to truce violations
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
March 1, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

Syria's Assad says army refrained from responding to truce violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian army has refrained from responding to truce violations in order to give the agreement a chance, state media quoted him telling German television in an interview to be aired on Tuesday.

“The terrorists have breached the deal from the first day. We as the Syrian Army are refraining from responding in order to give a chance to sustain the agreement and that is what we can do. But in the end there are limits and it all depends on the other side.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Dominic Evans

