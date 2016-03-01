Syria's Assad says army refrained from responding to truce violations

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian army has refrained from responding to truce violations in order to give the agreement a chance, state media quoted him telling German television in an interview to be aired on Tuesday.

“The terrorists have breached the deal from the first day. We as the Syrian Army are refraining from responding in order to give a chance to sustain the agreement and that is what we can do. But in the end there are limits and it all depends on the other side.”