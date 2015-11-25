FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Footage shows trucks burning at Turkey-Syria border after apparent air strike
#World News
November 25, 2015 / 4:09 PM / 2 years ago

Footage shows trucks burning at Turkey-Syria border after apparent air strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL/AMMAN (Reuters) - Footage filmed at a crossing on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey’s southern province of Kilis showed trucks burning on Wednesday after what aid workers said was an apparent air strike.

The head of the rebel-run border crossing in the same area said separately that air strikes hit a garage for commercial trailers, killing three people.

“Our teams helped to extinguish the fire... The trucks do not belong to us and there is no information on who bombed them,” Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based official from the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), told Reuters.

The aid worker who filmed the aftermath initially said it appeared aid trucks had been targeted.

Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

