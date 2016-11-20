Damascus wants Trump to end rebel support: Syria foreign minister

AMMAN (Reuters) - It is too soon to judge what policy U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will have on Syria's civil war, but Damascus hopes he will end support for armed groups and curb regional powers who back them, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem said on Sunday.

"What we want from the new administration is not just to stop support (for armed groups)... but to curb those regional powers that are supporting those groups... we have to wait," he said during a televised news conference in Damascus.