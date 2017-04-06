FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says 'something should happen' with Assad after Syria attack
April 6, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 4 months ago

Trump says 'something should happen' with Assad after Syria attack

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the gas attack in Syria during a joint news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "something should happen" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a poison gas attack in Syria, but stopped short of saying Assad should leave office.

"I think what Assad did is terrible," Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

"I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity and he’s there ,and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen," Trump said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alistair Bell

