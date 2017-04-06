Trump says 'something should happen' with Assad after Syria attack

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "something should happen" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a poison gas attack in Syria, but stopped short of saying Assad should leave office.

"I think what Assad did is terrible," Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

"I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity and he’s there ,and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen," Trump said.