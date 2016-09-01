FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish aid agency says to deliver aid to Syria's Jarablus
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 7:13 AM / a year ago

Turkish aid agency says to deliver aid to Syria's Jarablus

Women sit in front of their home in the border town of Jarablus, Syria.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD said on Thursday it had started work on delivering aid to the Syrian border town of Jarablus, where Syrian rebels backed by Turkish tanks and special forces pushed out Islamic State fighters last week.

"The priority is transporting basic food supplies ... The agency plans to deliver flour and restore bakeries in the city," AFAD said in a statement.

Bread and drinkable water are in short supply in the town, with residents telling Reuters on Wednesday that the Islamic State fighters had taken everything with them as they fled, including the main bakery's oven.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Edmund Blair

