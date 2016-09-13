FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aid trucks cross into Syria from Turkish border town: witness
September 13, 2016

Aid trucks cross into Syria from Turkish border town: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) - Around 20 trucks carrying aid crossed into northern Syria on Tuesday from the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, as a ceasefire across Syria largely held for a second day, a Reuters witness said.

Turkey had said it aimed, with the United Nations, to send trucks of food, children's clothes and toys to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo after the truce, which was brokered by the United States and Russia, took effect late on Monday.

Additional reporting by Yesim Dikmen in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall

