Turkey says air strikes destroy Islamic State sites in Syria
September 2, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Turkey says air strikes destroy Islamic State sites in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish air strikes destroyed three buildings used by Islamic State on Friday in north Syria, the military said, the latest action in a 10-day cross-border offensive by Turkish-backed forces that is targeting jihadists and Kurdish militias.

The warplanes struck Arab Ezza and al-Ghundura, which lies a short distance south of the Turkish border and west of the town of Jarablus, which was the first place seized by Turkish-backed forces when they crossed the border on Aug. 24 into Syria.

Turkey has said it wants to clear a swathe of territory running 90 km (55 miles) along its border with Syria. The sites hit on Friday are roughly midway along the line being targeted by Turkey.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
