9 months ago
Blast rocks Syria's al-Rai, wounded taken to Turkish hospital: sources
#World News
November 27, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 9 months ago

Blast rocks Syria's al-Rai, wounded taken to Turkish hospital: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A blast ripped through a street in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai on Sunday in what was believed to be an Islamic State suicide bombing and 12 wounded, mostly children, were brought to a hospital in nearby Turkey, security and hospital sources said.

The town of al-Rai, which is 2 km (1 mile) south of Turkey's Kilis border province, is in an area under the control of Turkey-backed rebels and was seized from Islamic State militants in Ankara's "Euphrates Shield" operation launched in August.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
