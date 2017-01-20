FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State car bomb kills five Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab: army
January 20, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 7 months ago

Islamic State car bomb kills five Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Five Turkish soliders were killed and nine wounded on Friday in a car bomb attack by Islamic State militants in the Suflaniyah area near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, the Turkish military said in a statement.

The Turkish army and Syrian rebels launched an operation in August to drive the jihadists away from the border region and have besieged the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab for weeks.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

