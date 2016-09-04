Turkish-backed rebels secure area from Azaz to Jarablus: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish-backed rebels on Sunday secured the area in northern Syria stretching from Azaz to Jarablus along the Turkish border, pushing out Islamic State militants, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The move marks a substantial advance for Ankara's incursion, an operation called Euphrates Shield, which started on Aug.24 with Turkish-backed rebels fighting under the loose banner of the Free Syrian Army taking the border town of Jarablus.