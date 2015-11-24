UK's Cameron encouraged Russia, Turkey to talk directly over warplane: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron has strongly encouraged Russia and Turkey to talk directly over the downed Russian warplane near the Syria border to avoid any escalation and such incidents happening again, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister strongly encouraged Prime Minister Davutoglu to make sure that there was direct communication between the Turks and the Russians on this,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

She said Cameron had spoken to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu earlier on Tuesday.