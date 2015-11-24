FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron encouraged Russia, Turkey to talk directly over warplane: spokeswoman
November 24, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron encouraged Russia, Turkey to talk directly over warplane: spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waits to greet his Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron has strongly encouraged Russia and Turkey to talk directly over the downed Russian warplane near the Syria border to avoid any escalation and such incidents happening again, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister strongly encouraged Prime Minister Davutoglu to make sure that there was direct communication between the Turks and the Russians on this,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

She said Cameron had spoken to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
