8 months ago
Turkey says will intensify talks with Russia, others on Syria's Aleppo
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey says will intensify talks with Russia, others on Syria's Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries on Syria's Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that a ceasefire was needed to allow civilians to be evacuated.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Czech counterpart in Ankara, Cavusoglu confirmed a planned meeting between Russian and Turkish officials but said it was one of many such meetings between Turkey and the international community on Syria crisis.

A senior Turkish official said Turkey was negotiating with Russia to open a corridor to evacuate Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from the remaining opposition-held districts of Aleppo, but no agreement had yet been reached.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

