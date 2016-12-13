Turkey says will intensify talks with Russia, others on Syria's Aleppo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will intensify talks with Russia and other countries on Syria's Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that a ceasefire was needed to allow civilians to be evacuated.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Czech counterpart in Ankara, Cavusoglu confirmed a planned meeting between Russian and Turkish officials but said it was one of many such meetings between Turkey and the international community on Syria crisis.

A senior Turkish official said Turkey was negotiating with Russia to open a corridor to evacuate Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from the remaining opposition-held districts of Aleppo, but no agreement had yet been reached.