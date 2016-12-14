FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey says Syrian government forces, others trying to obstruct Aleppo deal
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey says Syrian government forces, others trying to obstruct Aleppo deal

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, October 12, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and other groups are trying to obstruct the deal reached to evacuate civilians and rebels from Aleppo, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding he will hold talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also told reporters that preparations had been completed for camps that are planned to be set up for those fleeing the city in Turkey and northern Syria.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

