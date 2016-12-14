Turkey says Syrian government forces, others trying to obstruct Aleppo deal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and other groups are trying to obstruct the deal reached to evacuate civilians and rebels from Aleppo, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding he will hold talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Wednesday.
Mevlut Cavusoglu also told reporters that preparations had been completed for camps that are planned to be set up for those fleeing the city in Turkey and northern Syria.
Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall