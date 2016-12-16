FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says no disagreement with Russia, Iran on need for Syria ceasefire
#World News
December 16, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey says no disagreement with Russia, Iran on need for Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Syria and said there was no disagreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran on the need for a truce.

At a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his Turkish counterpart that any new talks on Syria planned in Kazakhstan would be complementary to intermittent peace efforts in Geneva.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey would not directly speak with representatives of the Syrian government.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

