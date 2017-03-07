Turkish PM says must coordinate fully with U.S., Russia in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey, the United States and Russia must coordinate fully to clear Syria of terrorist groups and the three countries' chiefs of staff were working to prevent clashes between the different parties in the country, Turkey's prime minister said.

Binali Yildirim, speaking at a news conference in Ankara, said a risk of clashes would emerge if there was not full coordination. President Tayyip Erdogan last week said the next target of Turkey's Syrian operation was Manbij, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).