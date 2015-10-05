Turkey says Russia has escalated Syrian conflict with its entry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Monday said Moscow has described its warplane’s violation of Turkey’s airspace as a “mistake” and that Russia’s entry into the conflict in Syria has escalated the crisis.

Speaking in a live interview on HaberTurk TV, Davutoglu also said that Turkey’s rules of engagement were clear, whomever violates its airspace.

A Russian aircraft entered Turkish airspace near the Syrian border on Saturday, prompting Ankara to scramble two F-16 jets to intercept it and summon Moscow’s ambassador in protest.