Turkish PM confirms strikes on Syrian Kurdish militia, demands it withdraw

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu confirmed on Saturday that Turkish forces had struck Kurdish YPG militia targets in northern Syria and demanded that the group withdraw from the area it has recently captured.

“We will retaliate against every step (by the YPG),” he told reporters in comments shown live by state broadcaster TRT Haber. “The YPG will immediately withdraw from Azaz and the surrounding area and will not go close to it again.”