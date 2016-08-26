FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish economy will not be shaken by coup or Syria operation: minister
August 26, 2016 / 8:52 AM / a year ago

Turkish economy will not be shaken by coup or Syria operation: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is strong and will not be shaken by last month's failed coup attempt or by the operation now in Syria, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Zeybekci also said the military operation in Syria, launched this week, was a positive step to ensure Turkey's stability.

Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes on Wednesday entered Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border. President Tayyip Erdogan and other officials have made clear the operation was also aimed at stopping the Kurdish YPG militia from seizing territory and filling the void left by Islamic State.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
