Turkey's Erdogan to chair security summit after Russian jet downed: sources
November 24, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan to chair security summit after Russian jet downed: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a security summit later on Tuesday, presidential sources said, to discuss developments after Turkey downed a Russian warplane that Ankara said had violated its airspace.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the head of the armed forces General Hulusi Akar, the head of the MIT national intelligence agency Hakan Fidan and some ministers, the sources said.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

