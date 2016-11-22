FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkey-backed forces besiege Syria's al-Bab, eyes on Manbij: Erdogan
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

Turkey-backed forces besiege Syria's al-Bab, eyes on Manbij: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey-backed forces have besieged the Islamic State-held Syrian town of al-Bab from the west and have set their sites on Manbij for their next offensive, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said YPG Kurdish militia forces must completely leave Manbij. Erdogan, who views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as hostile forces, also accused Kurdish militants of trying to turn Iraq's Sinjar into a base. He said Turkey will not allow Sinar to become a "terror centre".

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.