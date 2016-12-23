Turkey's Erdogan says operation to capture Syria's al-Bab almost complete

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey's operation to capture the northern Syrian town of al-Bab was almost complete.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a natural gas terminal in the coastal town of Izmir, Erdogan said the Free Syrian Army, with the backing of Turkish forces, would soon capture al-Bab.

The Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have been besieging the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab for weeks, while clashes between the jihadists and rebels have intensified in recent days.