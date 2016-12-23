FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says operation to capture Syria's al-Bab almost complete
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says operation to capture Syria's al-Bab almost complete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey's operation to capture the northern Syrian town of al-Bab was almost complete.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a natural gas terminal in the coastal town of Izmir, Erdogan said the Free Syrian Army, with the backing of Turkish forces, would soon capture al-Bab.

The Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have been besieging the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab for weeks, while clashes between the jihadists and rebels have intensified in recent days.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

