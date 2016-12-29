FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 29, 2016 / 5:03 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian ceasefire opportunity should not be wasted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the window of opportunity presented by the Syrian ceasefire should not be wasted.

Erdogan thanked Russia for its efforts on the ceasefire, which he said included air strikes. He said planned talks on Syria in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, would not replace separate talks in Geneva, but complement them.

"This window of opportunity should not be wasted," Erdogan said at a news conference in Ankara. "I thank all sides including Russia for the ceasefire."

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

