Erdogan warns Russia not to destroy friendship with Turkey after incursions
October 6, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Erdogan warns Russia not to destroy friendship with Turkey after incursions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned Russia on Tuesday that it would lose a lot if it destroyed its friendship with Ankara and said Turkey would not remain patient in the face of violations of its air space by Russian warplanes.

“An attack on Turkey means an attack on NATO,” Erdogan told a joint news conference in Brussels with the Belgian prime minister.

“Our positive relationship with Russia is known. But if Russia loses a friend like Turkey, with whom it has been cooperating on many issues, it will lose a lot, and it should know that,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Daren Butler; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

