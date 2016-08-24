FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Erdogan says Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken Jarablus from Islamic State
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 6:01 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken Jarablus from Islamic State

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) leaves from a mosque after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey August 19, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken the Syrian town of Jarablus back from Islamic State, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after an operation involving Turkish tanks and special forces backed by U.S. and Turkish jets.

Speaking after meeting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Erdogan also said that a terrorist organization fighting another terrorist organization did not make it innocent, and that both Islamic State and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which enjoys U.S. backing in Syria, were terrorist groups.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.