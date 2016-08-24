Erdogan says Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken Jarablus from Islamic State

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken the Syrian town of Jarablus back from Islamic State, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after an operation involving Turkish tanks and special forces backed by U.S. and Turkish jets.

Speaking after meeting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Erdogan also said that a terrorist organization fighting another terrorist organization did not make it innocent, and that both Islamic State and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which enjoys U.S. backing in Syria, were terrorist groups.