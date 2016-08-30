FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Erdogan says Turkey to keep up fight against terrorist groups
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says Turkey to keep up fight against terrorist groups

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan points at the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would continue to fight all terrorist groups within the rule of law and that the Turkish military was growing stronger and more effective as "traitors" were removed after a failed military coup.

Erdogan's comments come amid Western criticism of a military incursion into Syria which has seen Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces clash with Kurdish militia fighters aligned with the United States in the fight against Islamic State.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.