Turkey determined to eradicate 'corridor of terror' on its border, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to eradicate the "corridor of terror" on its Syrian border, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, highlighting what Ankara says is the dual threat of Islamic State and Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Speaking to a group of provincial leaders at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan also said the world was beginning to see that Syrian Kurdish forces, Islamic State and fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad all "feed each other".