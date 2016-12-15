EU agrees to extend Russia sanctions until mid-2017: diplomats
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq with U.S. President Barack in a call on Thursday, adding Obama asked how he could help when he was told about the difficulties in evacuating people from Syria's Aleppo.
Erdogan, who was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with the president of Slovenia, also said 1,150 civilians and wounded had been evacuated from Aleppo so far.
"A short time ago we had a long phone call with Mr Obama. We didn't only discuss the situation in Syria, but also in Iraq," Erdogan said. "We discussed the ongoing evacuation problem ... Obama asked me how he could help, and I explained it to him."
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)
SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.
PARIS The chief prosecutor in the negligency trial of IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Paris said on Thursday that the hearing had failed to support the "very weak" accusation against her.