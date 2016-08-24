Turkey's Erdogan: Countries who support terror are 'holding grenades'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Countries that support terror groups are doing the equivalent of holding on to live grenades with the pins pulled, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the United States' support of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey, a member of the U.S.-backed coalition against Islamic State disagrees with its NATO ally's support for Syrian Kurdish rebels in the fight against Islamic State.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terror organization by the United States, Ankara and the European Union.