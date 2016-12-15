Turkish deputy PM says 80,000-100,000 may be evacuated from Aleppo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is considering establishing a camp in Syria for civilians being evacuated from Aleppo and the number of people brought out of the city could reach 100,000, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Thursday.

Kaynak told reporters at Turkey's Cilvegozu border gate that there were not enough shelters in Syria's Idlib province, where the evacuees are being brought, and that additional facilities would eventually be needed. His comments were broadcast live.

He said one convoy of 20 buses, capable of carrying around 1,000 people, was being used for the evacuation, shuttling in and out. He said 30-35 wounded people had been brought to a hospital near the town of Atme on Syria's border with Turkey.