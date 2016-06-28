FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey allows more patrol flights on Syria border by NATO allies: official
June 28, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

Turkey allows more patrol flights on Syria border by NATO allies: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has adjusted its military rules of engagement to allow NATO allies to carry out more patrol flights along its border with northern Syria, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.

“Some NATO countries, especially Britain, complained that they could not perform enough patrol flights on Turkey’s Syrian border as the engagement rules were too strict,” the official told Reuters.

“After talks ... Turkey eased these engagement rules to bring them in line with NATO policies,” he said. NATO was told about the move around three weeks ago, the official said, but coalition countries had not yet carried out additional flights.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by David Dolan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

