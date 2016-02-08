FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey will take refugees fleeing Syrian forces 'when necessary': PM
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 8, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey will take refugees fleeing Syrian forces 'when necessary': PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Ankara, Turkey February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will admit the almost 30,000 people fleeing war-torn Syria who have amassed at the border “when necessary,” Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, adding Russia’s air assault should not be tolerated with the idea that Turkey will accept the refugees.

The latest developments in Syria are an attempt to pressure Turkey and Europe on the migration issue, Davutoglu said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Davutoglu also said that Turkey would inform Brussels next week on the initial projects it plans after receiving 3 billion euros in funds from the EU aimed at curbing record flows of migrants to Europe via Turkey, where 2.2 million Syrians are already sheltering.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.