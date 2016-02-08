Turkey will take refugees fleeing Syrian forces 'when necessary': PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will admit the almost 30,000 people fleeing war-torn Syria who have amassed at the border “when necessary,” Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, adding Russia’s air assault should not be tolerated with the idea that Turkey will accept the refugees.

The latest developments in Syria are an attempt to pressure Turkey and Europe on the migration issue, Davutoglu said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Davutoglu also said that Turkey would inform Brussels next week on the initial projects it plans after receiving 3 billion euros in funds from the EU aimed at curbing record flows of migrants to Europe via Turkey, where 2.2 million Syrians are already sheltering.