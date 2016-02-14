FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to respond to Kurdish militia attacks in Syria: PM's office sources
#World News
February 14, 2016 / 5:57 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey to respond to Kurdish militia attacks in Syria: PM's office sources

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Sunday that Turkish security forces would continue to respond to attacks by the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, sources in Davutoglu’s office said.

Turkey’s military has shelled YPG targets over the last two days and Davutoglu has demanded that the group withdraw from areas it has captured from Syrian rebels in the northern Aleppo region, including the Menagh air base.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
