Turkey to respond to Kurdish militia attacks in Syria: PM's office sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Sunday that Turkish security forces would continue to respond to attacks by the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, sources in Davutoglu’s office said.

Turkey’s military has shelled YPG targets over the last two days and Davutoglu has demanded that the group withdraw from areas it has captured from Syrian rebels in the northern Aleppo region, including the Menagh air base.