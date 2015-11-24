FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Downing of warplane not action against any specific country, Turkish official says
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Downing of warplane not action against any specific country, Turkish official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The downing of a warplane violating Turkish air space was not an action against any specific country but a move to defend Turkey’s sovereign territory within the rules of engagement, a senior official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border after repeated warnings over air space violations, but Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.