FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkish warplanes strike Islamic State targets in Syria's al-Bab: military
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 25, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

Turkish warplanes strike Islamic State targets in Syria's al-Bab: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on the Syrian city of al-Bab held by Islamic State on Friday, the military said in a statement, after four Turkish soldiers were killed in the area over the past two days.

The air strikes shortly before 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) destroyed buildings believed to be used by the radical jihadist group, the military said in a statement. The strikes were part of Turkey's "Euphrates Shield" operation, launched in August to try to push Islamic State and Kurdish militia fighters from the border.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday that Turkey would retaliate after three of its soldiers were killed in what the military said was a suspected Syrian air strike. Another soldier was later killed in clashes with Islamic State, the military said earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.